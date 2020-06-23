7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Buy This Week

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

If you ask us, there is no better way to show our support for our fellow brothers and sisters than to keep our coins within the community. While there are a plethora of beauty brands to choose from, our Black creatives continue to show us that they are definitely worth investing in.

If you’re in the shopping mood for bodycare finds, makeup, skincare, or hairstyling essentials, this is the Black beauty products list you need to indulge in. These seven brands are serving up major heat and now is the time to fill your arsenal while you can.

Choose from The Luv Scrub, Dehiya Beauty, Kurly Klips and more to get your beauty collection on lock. It’s time to whip out your credit cards and get ready to shop til you drop!