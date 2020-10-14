6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat

Whether you consider yourself a makeup connoisseur, whose hours of Youtube research resulted in a personal MUA status, sometimes you don’t have the time (or energy) to pull off a full beat face. Some days a quick beat will suffice. Instead of laying out all of your makeup brushes and tools, you can beat your face with ease using these seamless makeup products.

And by quick, we mean the standard 10-minute beauty routine every woman should have perfected in her beauty arsenal.

Start your basic beauty routine by washing your face of course (but that doesn’t count on our time clock). Use a primer to prep your face for foundation. Follow-up with concealer under your eyes then highlight your cheeks with blush. Give your lips a pop of color with a liner and gloss and seal it all in with a setting powder.

To keep you ahead of the game, we’ve compiled the six must-have makeup essentials that can get your face on fast. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise our list of the best beauty finds for your makeup arsenal.