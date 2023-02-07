Subscribe
5 Times SZA Gave Us Style Goals

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

SZA is literally THAT girl. Whether it’s style goals, hair goals, or body goals, the starlet is certainly always top of mind. And her sultry sound, relatable lyrics, and willingness to be vulnerable in her music make her one of our favorite artists that we just can’t get enough of!

Lately, SZA has been the major topic of conversation with fans swooning over her glowing personality and presence and her ability to steal the spotlight no matter what room she’s in. After breaking the internet with her 2023 Grammys dress, we couldn’t help but to think back on all the other times SZA has given us major heart palpitations. For this beauty, it doesn’t matter if it’s a red carpet appearance, a casual social media slay, or an on stage performance, this girl is always giving us style goals, and we love her for it! Here are 5 times SZA was our style goals in our SZA appreciation post.

1. Like A Dream

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

At last year’s Grammy Awards, SZA literally looked like a dream in this flowing gown and long hair. 

2. True Body Goals

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

SZA attended a Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this cut out black gown and stole the show while giving us hair, style and body goals. 

3. A Hair Chameleon

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

In 2021, SZA took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards and switched up her signature black locs for this bright yellow ‘do and gave us life. 

4. An Look Fit For A Queen

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Back in 2018, SZA attended the Grammys and looked whimsical in this flowing gown and wavy hair. 

5. Little Black Dress

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Show coverage Source:Getty

Just this week, SZA trended when she rocked this ultra sexy cut out black gown at the 65th Grammy Awards. Talk about goals! 

