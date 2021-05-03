5 Outfit Ideas for the Professional Bruncher

For all my ladies who can appreciate the perfect champagne to orange juice ratio when it comes to their mimosa and a stylish outfit to don while sipping that mimosa – this article is for you. The world is slowly but surely opening back up which means brunch dates are on the horizon once again. It has been a minute since we’ve linked up with the girls and spilled the latest tea over chicken and waffles, so some of us may be out of the loop when it comes to a good fashion slay. But fret not! This article will give you the style reboot you need. It features five faddish looks that will surely have you standing out at any brunch affair. Let’s jump into them below!

1. Br00klyn Betty We know this look is setting the bar super high, but if 2020 taught us nothing else it taught us to reach for the stars, okay? Step your fashion game up for brunch and rock a patterned oversized blazer as a dress with some eye-catching heels. Top the outfit off with a pop-colored wide-brim hat, and minimal accessories. Br00klyn Betty is daring and bold when it comes to style. Pull from a page or two out of her books and take chic fashion risks this brunch season.

2. Jazmine Strut into the restaurant with a short suit set, and all eyes are sure to be on you. This look screams “hold the mimosa and pass me a French 75 instead”! Short suit sets are making their way back from the 90’s, and I can’t get enough of them. They are the perfect outfit for almost any occasion, and they represent sophistication and class. Follow Jazmine’s style lead and pair some ankle strap heels, a dainty handbag, and fabulous shades with your set to take your look to the next level.

3. Keela We don’t see too much orange being worn at brunch, and this blazing look by Keela makes us want to change that! Most people go for black, red, green, white, blue etc. for a brunch look. So stand out from the crowd with an orange ensemble. This darling romper is perfect for a brunch outing. With rompers, you don’t have to figure out what else to wear with the look. Just throw the romper on, match it up with some cute shoes and a sleek bag, and you’re good to go!

4. Nancy Let’s be honest ladies, sometimes we get tired of rocking heels all the time. Let’s give our feet a break and pair our fancy dresses with cool sneakers as well. Nancy kept it cute and comfortable with this all white bardot dress and Gucci sneakers. The sneaker and dress trend has been hot lately and rightfully so. It’s the perfect way to preserve fashion and your feet!