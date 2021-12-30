5 Fashion Trends You’ll See In 2022

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

2021 brought us lots of stylish moments. From the Bottega Veneta shoes that took over the summer months, to the luxury brand collaborations (The North Face X Gucci, Balenciaga X Gucci, hell – even Skims X Fendi), we’ve seen tons of great looks that inspired our wardrobes.

Although we’re entering 2022 with a lingering COVID variant that has the power to put us under another lockdown, as history has shown, a few viruses won’t stop the fashion show. Over the next couple of months, the masses will show up and show out, whether they’re in the comforts of their backyards, doing it for the gram, or making extremely cautious in person appearances.

This year, we’re taking a slight visit to the early 2000’s where bra tops and extremely low-rise pants were a thing, and the trends will even dabble in sequins overload. If you need some inspiration on what trends are poppin’ in 2022, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are 5 trends you’ll absolutely see in 2022 – as told by the runway story tellers.