5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for Decorating Inspiration

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Updating your home décor is a great way to lift your spirits. Moving furniture around, adding accent pieces, and implementing creative color schemes can make your space an even more pleasant place to reside. However, just like fashion, interior decorating requires a keen eye that some people just don’t possess. No worries though – interior designers were created just for that reason.

In case you’re struggling to enhance your home feng shui like most of us, we located five black interior decorators on Instagram you can pull major inspiration from. Whether you’re unsure about how to bedeck your coffee table, or what color throw pillows will spruce up your drab couch, these talented interior designers have the guidance you seek. Get into their artistic work below!