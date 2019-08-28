46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts

Black women have been slaying short cuts since we found out about Marcel irons and Olive Oil hair sheen. Halle Berry and Toni Braxton popularized the short cut (also dubbed the “Halle Berry”) in the 90s and celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Nia Long and Jada Pinkett followed suit, ditching the typical Hollywood tresses for sleek and edgy cuts that shaped their faces.
Get into this nostalgic (and modern) gallery of Black celebrity women rocking an array of short cuts.
1. Halle BerrySource:Getty
2. 44th NAACP Image Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
3. Halle BerrySource:Getty
4. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
5. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
6. T-BozSource:Getty
7. T-BozSource:Getty
8. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
9. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
10. Nia LongSource:Getty
11. Nia LongSource:Getty
12. Angela BassettSource:Getty
13. Angela BassettSource:Getty
14. Angela BassettSource:Getty
15. Malinda WilliamsSource:Getty
16. Malinda WilliamsSource:Getty
17. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
18. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
19. RihannaSource:Getty
20. RihannaSource:Getty
21. Nicole MurphySource:Getty
22. Nicole MurphySource:Getty
23. Nicole MurphySource:Getty
24. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty
25. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty
26. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty
27. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty
28. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty
29. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
30. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
31. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty
32. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty
33. Cardi BSource:Getty
34. Cardi BSource:Getty
35. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
36. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
37. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
38. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
39. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
40. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
41. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
42. Sanaa LathanSource:Getty
43. Regina KingSource:Getty
44. Regina KingSource:Getty
45. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty
46. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty
47. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
48. Keri HilsonSource:Getty
49. Keri HilsonSource:Getty
50. LoLa MonroeSource:Getty
