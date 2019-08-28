CLOSE
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts

Black women have been slaying short cuts since we found out about Marcel irons and Olive Oil hair sheen. Halle Berry and Toni Braxton popularized the short cut (also dubbed the “Halle Berry”) in the 90s and celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Nia Long and Jada Pinkett followed suit, ditching the typical Hollywood tresses for sleek and edgy cuts that shaped their faces.

Get into this nostalgic (and modern) gallery of Black celebrity women rocking an array of short cuts.

1. Halle Berry

7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source:Getty

2. 44th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals

44th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Halle Berry

The National Board Of Review Awards Source:Getty

4. Toni Braxton

Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Martin Bandier - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Toni Braxton

57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. T-Boz

Build Presents Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins Discussing 'A Sick Life: TLC 'n Me: Stories From On And Off The Stage' Source:Getty

7. T-Boz

1999 Kid's Choice Awards Source:Getty

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Jada Pinkett Smith

Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Nia Long

20th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Nia Long

9/22/05. 2005 VH1 Hip Hop Honors Source:Getty

12. Angela Bassett

2013 National Board Of Review Awards Gala - Outside Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Angela Bassett

"Betty & Coretta" World Premiere Source:Getty

14. Angela Bassett

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Malinda Williams

USA - 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Malinda Williams

22nd Annual NAACP Theatre Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Mary J. Blige

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room Source:Getty

18. Mary J. Blige

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1 Source:Getty

19. Rihanna

2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES Source:Getty

20. Rihanna

2007 Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series Presents Rihanna and Akon - Outside Arrivals Source:Getty

21. Nicole Murphy

Chaz Dean Summer Party 2018 Benefiting Love is Louder Source:Getty

22. Nicole Murphy

Associates For Breast And Prostate Cancer Studies' Annual Talk Of The Town Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. Nicole Murphy

Los Angeles Premiere of "What's My Name | Muhammad Ali" from HBO Source:Getty

24. Nicole Ari Parker

4th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon Source:Getty

25. Nicole Ari Parker

4th Annual BET Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Nicole Ari Parker

4th Annual BET Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

27. Brandy Norwood

Surprise PYNK Dinner For Brandy Norwood Source:Getty

28. Brandy Norwood

Surprise PYNK Dinner For Brandy Norwood Source:Getty

29. Keke Palmer

Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts Exclusive Birthday Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

30. Keke Palmer

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

31. Eva Marcille

"Born Again Virgin" Atlanta Premiere Source:Getty

32. Eva Marcille

OK! Magazine's So Sexy LA - Arrivals Source:Getty

33. Cardi B

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet Source:Getty

34. Cardi B

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

35. Meagan Good

Premiere Of "Dysfunctional Friends" Source:Getty

36. Meagan Good

OK! Magazine's Pre-GRAMMY Event - Arrivals Source:Getty

37. Meagan Good

43rd NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

38. Meagan Good

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. Jennifer Hudson

2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Source:Getty

40. Jennifer Hudson

2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Source:Getty

41. Gabrielle Union

Hallmark's "Put In Into Words" Campaign Launch Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

42. Sanaa Lathan

Celebrity Sightings in New York City-September 18, 2018 Source:Getty

43. Regina King

3rd Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music Source:Getty

44. Regina King

BET Awards '12 - Arrivals Source:Getty

45. Wendy Raquel Robinson

Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

46. Wendy Raquel Robinson

2009 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

47. Gabrielle Union

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

48. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson Hosts Gillette's "Kiss & Tell" Experiment Source:Getty

49. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson Hosts Gillette's "Kiss & Tell" Experiment Source:Getty

50. LoLa Monroe

Grey Goose Presents The Jill Scott Experience Pre-BET Awards Party Source:Getty
