The 2025 British Fashion Awards are trending – and for good reason. Some of our favorite Black celebrity stars are across the pond looking TF good.

The carpet was a full fashion playground: avant-garde shapes, sculptural silhouettes, airy sheer fabrics, moody blacks, gritty neutrals, and bold volume. The girls mixed mesh, rope, satin, tulle, ruching, and deconstructed knits with ease. The men kept things sharp with embroidery, denim tailoring, and classic double-breasted suits.

Everyone brought their A game.

Two women stole the group chat tonight: Leomie Anderson, who popped out in a sculptural black look, and Tems, who floated in wearing an all-black, draped masterpiece that hugged her body and showed every curve.

Let’s get into the fashion.

Leomie Anderson’s Deconstructed Suit Is A Moment

Leomie ate this look. She wore a sheer nude-and-black bodice with deconstructed corset lines. Her black satin skirt flared into ruffles and a flowing train. The satin opera gloves added even more drama. Her glam featured a sleek high bun, a clean swoop, bronze skin, and a soft rose lip.

As she posed on the BFA carpet, Leomi looked like she was stepping in – and out – of the gown at the same time. Pure fashion, Sis! No notes.

Tems Is Draped In Black At The 2025 British Fashion Awards

Tems arrived in an all-black sheer knit gown with layered panels that shaped her silhouette. The gown included a long train and a feather-trimmed stole.

Her beauty look featured deep berry lips, soft matte skin, and sculptural curls. Statement earrings and long black nails made the look even moodier. Tems gave rich, confident superstar energy.

Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrity Looks We Love From The 2025 British Fashion Awards

Leomie and Tems aren’t the only reason the British Fashion Awards are trending. Looks from Colman Domingo, FKA Twigs, Iman, and more kept the excitement going. Scroll on to see our gallery of top looks.

1. Sabrina Elba Source:Getty Sabrina Elba delivered sleek, refined style in a long black gown with a blazer-style bodice. The fitted mermaid skirt added shape. A sculptural shoulder fold created dimension. Her braided circular hairstyle brought a modern edge. Her glam was clean with soft-neutral tones, gentle contour, and a glossy nude lip. 2. Coleman Domingo Source:Getty Colman Domingo arrived in a navy double-breasted suit with burgundy pinstripes. He styled it with a white shirt, slim tie, and polished shoes. Rings and a brooch added a personal touch. Domingo also hosted the 2025 British Fashion Awards, bringing charm, humor, and easy confidence to the entire event. 3. FKA Twigs Source:Getty FKA Twigs arrived in a distressed, sand-toned sheer gown with raw edges and an asymmetric hem. The fabric mixed deconstructed chiffon and gauze textures. She styled the gown with tall brown platform heels worn under her stockings. This choice follows a growing trend: women wearing stockings over heels for extra edge. It adds texture and gives the outfit an editorial push. 4. Iman Source:Getty Iman is serving at The Fashion Awards 2025. The supermodel wore a body hugging gold and white sleeveless gown with a V-neck and blue floral designs. 5. LaKeith Stanfield Source:Getty LaKeith Stanfield showed his rule-breaking style in a long black denim coat embroidered with floral details. He wore a matching embroidered shirt underneath. Light-wash denim trousers added contrast. Brown boots grounded the look. LaKeith is known for unexpected choices, and this outfit fits his bold approach to fashion. 6. Anok Yai Source:Getty Anok Yai received The Model Of The Year Award wearing a gorgeous ivory ruched gown. The corset fit her like a glove, leading into a floor-length satin romantic-style skirt.