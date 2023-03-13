Our Favorite Glam Trends From The 2023 Academy Awards Champagne Carpet

Oscars night is over, but the looks are still giving. Last night, our favorite Black Hollywood stars walked the champagne carpet at the From ‘Hey Auntie’ To Tems’ Lever Couture Gown: Oscars Moments We’re Still Talking About bringing the glow and glamour we were anticipating. One of the biggest trends we saw throughout the evening was beautiful white gowns, sheer looks, and neutral palette tones when it came to glam. Florals had a moment at the ceremony as seen on fashion runways around the world. Keep scrolling to see the glam trends we identified on the carpet.

1. Rihanna Source:Getty Our songstress and Fenty beauty billionaire Rihanna shut the carpet down, entering the champagne carpet wearing an all-black Alaia gown. The dress was a great choice as it accentuated her pregnant belly, leaving room for perfect slits along the sides of the dress. In addition, the miniature train in the back and details along the bust line of the dress were the looks we needed to see in black. An updo ponytail perfectly matched the glam. She completes the look with a bold red lip, rosy cheeks, and a popping eye palette.

2. Halle Berry Source:Getty Halle Berry hit the carpet wearing Tamara Ralph’s white double satin draped halter dress. A neck that included a delicate rose gold metal paves crystal jewelry neckline. The high split didn’t just elongate her legs; it gave us a look that was executed effortlessly. The accessories were minimal as she tied the dress with a jimmy shoe strappy sandal. The Glam was unforgettable as she wore a wavy side part short bob and neutral makeup. Halle Berry has always given us nothing but the over-the-top style and grace on the carpet, but this was one of the looks that will go down in history.

3. Janelle Monae Source:Getty Janelle Monae uses her style as a form of self-expressive every time she graces the carpet. Her 2023 Oscars look was a stunning custom Vera Wang ensemble with seductive details starting from her bustier to the attached orange satin wrap skirt. We swooned over the small reveal of her abs that made their own entrance. Janelle never misses a moment to embrace culturally what she stands for as she rocked an edgy set of cornrows with jewels around it. The jewels were riza including a choker and diamond earrings.

4. Angela Bassett Source:Getty Wakanda star, and Oscar-nominated/ deserving winner Angela Bassett stunned the carpet by wearing a purple Moschino dress. The color radiated loyalty while enhancing the Wakanda actress’ beauty and grace. Accessories were minimal, as she finished the look with a Bulgari necklace. Hair and makeup were the old glam that perfected the dress’ bouncy curls and neutral makeup look and made Angela a winner.