Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Last night (October 1), the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and celebrated some of the biggest names in hip hop. Although the show doesn’t officially air on the network until October 5, we can’t help but swoon over the red carper LEWKS our faves were giving last night! From Latto to DreamDoll to Remy Ma and every baddie in between, here are some of our favorite looks of the night.