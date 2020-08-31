Doja Cat Lit Up The VMAs Virtual Red Carpet

The 2020 MTV VMAs may have been virtual but they were so well executed, it almost felt like we weren’t in a pandemic and the show was going on like normal. From spectacular digitized performances by Lady Gaga, Da Baby, Doja Cat and The Weekend, there was even a virtual red carpet that gave us the award show fashion we love.
Doja Cat sparkled in Versace at this year’s celebration while Da Baby rocked a bomb ass Supreme varsity faux fur jacket with Balenciaga sneakers.
Lady Gaga dug into her bag of tricks for a blast back to her peculiar past and turned tin foil into fashion. The big winner of the night turned heads in Area. The Weeknd, who won the moon man for “Best Video” wore popular brand Rich Fresh and made a statement with his makeup. While accepting his award he said it was “hard to celebrate” and called for “justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.”
Jaden Smith wore a tee from his clothing line MSFTSrep and Miley Cyrus took a page of T-Boz’s book and rocked a blonde wig with a black mesh dress.
Keep scrolling to see more VMA looks, below:
