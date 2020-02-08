CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-INDEPENDENT-SPIRIT-AWARDS

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

On the eve of the Oscars, the industry comes together and gathers on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. To celebrate independent film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The event, held in a massive white tent near the shore, is a more laid-back awards ceremony than most, with stars getting the opportunity to kick back, mingle with others in the industry, and honor the accomplishments of this year’s nominees (there’s even a cocktail reception before the show – and plenty of pop-ups for attendees to indulge in). That, and this is the ceremony to spot the up-and-coming talent whose names need to be part of your vocabulary.

From Zazie Beetz, Yvette Nicole Brown and Mindy Kaling giving us flower power prints to “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu giving us fresh-faced realness to Hollywood It Boy Kelvin Harrison Jr. giving baby blue boldness, here are some of the best red carpet looks:

 

1. “Clemency” star Alfre Woodard

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

2. Zazie Beetz

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Zazie Beetz

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Yvette Nicole Brown

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. Yvette Nicole Brown

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

10. Jennifer Lopez

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Director Phillip Youmans

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Giancarlo Esposito and guest

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

13. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. “Jezebel” actress Tiffany Tenille

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage Source:Getty

15. Lauren “Lolo” Spencer

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Cocktail Reception Source:Getty

16. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

18. “Premature” Director and Co-Writer Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. “Luce” and “Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Barry Jenkins and his partner director Lulu Wang

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-INDEPENDENT-SPIRIT-AWARDS Source:Getty

23. “Luce” and “Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. “Luce” star Octavia Spencer

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Octavia Spencer

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

26. Funa Maduka

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

27. Mindy Kaling

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

28. Alex Newell

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

29. Alex Newell

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

30. Taylor Russell

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

31. Danielle Moné Truitt

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

32. Stefon Bristol and Fredrica Bailey

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty
