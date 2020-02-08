RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

On the eve of the Oscars, the industry comes together and gathers on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. To celebrate independent film at the Independent Spirit Awards.
The event, held in a massive white tent near the shore, is a more laid-back awards ceremony than most, with stars getting the opportunity to kick back, mingle with others in the industry, and honor the accomplishments of this year’s nominees (there’s even a cocktail reception before the show – and plenty of pop-ups for attendees to indulge in). That, and this is the ceremony to spot the up-and-coming talent whose names need to be part of your vocabulary.
From Zazie Beetz, Yvette Nicole Brown and Mindy Kaling giving us flower power prints to “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu giving us fresh-faced realness to Hollywood It Boy Kelvin Harrison Jr. giving baby blue boldness, here are some of the best red carpet looks:
1. “Clemency” star Alfre Woodard
Source:Getty
2. Zazie Beetz
Source:Getty
3. Zazie Beetz
Source:Getty
4. Yvette Nicole Brown
Source:Getty
5. Yvette Nicole Brown
Source:Getty
6. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu
Source:Getty
7. “Clemency” Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu
Source:Getty
8. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney
Source:Getty
9. Playwright and Oscar-winning Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney
Source:Getty
10. Jennifer Lopez
Source:Getty
11. Director Phillip Youmans
Source:Getty
12. Giancarlo Esposito and guest
Source:Getty
13. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Source:Getty
14. “Jezebel” actress Tiffany Tenille
Source:Getty
15. Lauren “Lolo” Spencer
Source:Getty
16. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard
Source:Getty
17. “Premature” Star and Co-Writer Zora Howard
Source:Getty
18. “Premature” Director and Co-Writer Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard
Source:Getty
19. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang
Source:Getty
20. “The Farewell” Director and Screenwriter Lulu Wang
Source:Getty
21. “Luce” and “Waves Star Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Source:Getty
22. Barry Jenkins and his partner director Lulu Wang