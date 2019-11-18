CLOSE
BET , deborah cox , H.E.R.
HomeHelloBuzz

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

Posted 6 hours ago

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

On Sunday night, Black celebs hit Las Vegas to celebrate the legacy of Don Cornelius for BET’s 2019 Soul Train Awards.

The entertaining awards show, hosted by BFFs Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, celebrated the best in soul, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel music. From how the ladies opened the show, it was clear they were there to have fun! Oh, and peep our fave Mj Rodriguez showing the ladies how ballroom is done!

In addition, plenty of celebs showed up and showed out on the red carpet, stunting in their finest fashions. So from Issa Rae to Skai Jackson to Yolanda Adams, here are the fiercest lewks of the night:

1. Issa Rae

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

2. Mj Rodriguez

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience Source:Getty

3. Ari Lennox

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience Source:Getty

4. Yolanda Adams

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. JoJo

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. Clarence White and Queen Naija

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience Source:Getty

7. H.E.R.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8. Tank

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. BJ The Chicago Kid

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

10. Porscha Coleman

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

11. Raven Goodwin

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

12. Summer Walker

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience Source:Getty

13. Luenell

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

14. Deborah Cox

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

15. Jon B.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. Claudia Jordan

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

17. Jeremih

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

18. Layton Greene

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

19. Ann Nesby

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

20. TeaMarrr

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

21. Jourdan Rian

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

22. Michael Blackson

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

23. Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

24. Sinqua Walls

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

25. Skai Jackson

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

26. Chanelle Graham

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

27. Tiana Major9

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

28. Daniel Croix Henderson, Paige Hurd and Kron Moore

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

29. Tanisha Long

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

30. Angela Ko

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

31. Stokley Williams

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience Source:Getty

32. Nicole Bus

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

33. BET President Scott Mills

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close