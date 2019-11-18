Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

On Sunday night, Black celebs hit Las Vegas to celebrate the legacy of Don Cornelius for BET’s 2019 Soul Train Awards.
The entertaining awards show, hosted by BFFs Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, celebrated the best in soul, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel music. From how the ladies opened the show, it was clear they were there to have fun! Oh, and peep our fave Mj Rodriguez showing the ladies how ballroom is done!
In addition, plenty of celebs showed up and showed out on the red carpet, stunting in their finest fashions. So from Issa Rae to Skai Jackson to Yolanda Adams, here are the fiercest lewks of the night:
1. Issa RaeSource:Getty
2. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty
3. Ari LennoxSource:Getty
4. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty
5. JoJoSource:Getty
6. Clarence White and Queen NaijaSource:Getty
7. H.E.R.Source:Getty
8. TankSource:Getty
9. BJ The Chicago KidSource:Getty
10. Porscha ColemanSource:Getty
11. Raven GoodwinSource:Getty
12. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
13. LuenellSource:Getty
14. Deborah CoxSource:Getty
15. Jon B.Source:Getty
16. Claudia JordanSource:Getty
17. JeremihSource:Getty
18. Layton GreeneSource:Getty
19. Ann NesbySource:Getty
20. TeaMarrrSource:Getty
21. Jourdan RianSource:Getty
22. Michael BlacksonSource:Getty
23. Terry Lewis and Jimmy JamSource:Getty
24. Sinqua WallsSource:Getty
25. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
26. Chanelle GrahamSource:Getty
27. Tiana Major9Source:Getty
28. Daniel Croix Henderson, Paige Hurd and Kron MooreSource:Getty
29. Tanisha LongSource:Getty
30. Angela KoSource:Getty
31. Stokley WilliamsSource:Getty
32. Nicole BusSource:Getty
33. BET President Scott MillsSource:Getty
