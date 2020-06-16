10 Times Cardi B Was A Hair Chameleon On The ‘Gram

There’s only a few women who can make us go up in a frenzy over the changing of their wig and Cardi B is one of them. Cardi showed off her long textured hair last week and showed us how she could switch it up with her colorful cut this week. Striking a squat in the middle of her luxurious outdoor space, the Money rapper posed in front of her a matching Louis Vuitton bag while showing off her freshly finished skin art. Perhaps as killer as her cut are her sexy stilettos and barely there bikini top from FashionNova.

It’s a whole lewk and the week just began.

Despite the world being on lock down as of late, Cardi has been coming through slaying us with hair style after style. Here’s 10 times Cardi’s hair set the Internet on fire.