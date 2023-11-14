Subscribe

2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER

Always On Skin Balancing Foundation

BY Alvin Blanco

Surprisingly enough, trying to nail down a Black-owned body wash brand was tougher than we thought but via our diligence, we landed on Alaffia. Founded in 2003 by Olowo-n’djo Tchala, Allafia covers the gamut of body wash, moisturizers for skin, and hair products for all ages.

The brand’s All-In-one body wash comes in a variety of options but we enjoyed the clean, crisp scent of the Eucalyptus Tea Tree offering. Because it is an All-In-One and boosted with the benefits of African black soap, shea butter, and palm oil, the wash takes care of your skin, body, and hair needs. Even better, Allafia doesn’t use sulfates in its products and maintains fair trade, vegan, and cruelty-free practices.

