Did Rihanna and Chris Brown kiss and make-up? According to the gossip magazines, the couple are either getting back together or they never actually broke up.

In Touch claims that they’re speaking and still in love, but not back together yet:

“She hates Chris but still loves him at the same time … [they] spoke a few times since the incident, and they’ve relayed messages back and forth through a friend.”

Here’s US Weekly:

Rihanna seems surprisingly torn, to the exasperation of many. “I mean damn, her eye’s black and the sides of her face are all f_cked up, “says a friend. “But she keeps saying she loves him … [and] she’s telling everyone that she’s sorry, though it’s not her fault … She’s actually worried about HIS life? What prison will do to him? Come On!”

Read more at mediatakeout.com

UPDATE: People.com -The following statement was issued Sunday by a spokesman on behalf of Chris Brown:

“Words cannot begin to express how sorry and saddened I am over what transpired. I am seeking the counseling of my pastor, my mother and other loved ones and I am committed, with God’s help, to emerging a better person.

“Much of what has been speculated or reported on blogs and/or reported in the media is wrong.

“While I would like to be able to talk about this more, until the legal issues are resolved, this is all I can say except that I have not written any messages or made any posts to Facebook, on blogs or any place else.

“Those posts or writings under my name are frauds,” the statement concludes.

UPDATE: Tappahannock, Va. – Speaking out for the first time since his son’s arrest, Chris Brown’s biological father, Clinton Brown, tells PEOPLE his son is at home, reflective and filled with concern.

“He’s reflecting on this situation,” Brown, 44, a corrections officer, tells PEOPLE in an interview at his home outside Tappahannock, Va. “He’s very remorseful. He’s very concerned about the situation and he wants to make sure that (Rihanna’s) okay.

“This is unfortunate, this stumble, this situation,” Brown continues. “Hopefully, he will get past it. We all have our shortcomings. We all trip.“And Brown – who flew to Los Angeles to attend the Grammys with his son but never made it to the show – says there are “two sides to every story.”

“If you are on his side, you are on his side,” he says. “Just because someone trips, if you are truly a fan, you are not going to demonize him instantaneously.”

The 19-year-old singer is under police investigation in Los Angeles for allegedly beating Rihanna, 20, early last Sunday morning.

Bouncing back?

Brown says he spoke to his son in person on Feb. 12. “Let’s just say he’s home,” Brown said, though he never offered a specific location. “Just know that he’s home. He needed some time to get his thoughts together and regroup.”

Calling his son a “lovable young man,” Brown says he worries about the public backlash following the allegations of assault his son faces.

“This music industry is very unforgiving when it comes to having indiscretions,” Brown says. “He will continue to be a good person. He loves people. And like most of us, most humans, things will occur. And hopefully a person won’t be judged simply on that alone.”

A good son like Chris’ friends, who have spoken about Brown’s easygoing nature, his father says Brown was well liked in school. “He had plenty of friends,” he says. “All the kids gravitated to Chris.”

As for how he feels about his son, Brown says, “As a father, I couldn’t be more proud … He’s the light of my life.”

UPDATE: Rumored jump-off’s are coming out the woodwork denying they were the ones that caused the fight between Rihanna and Chris.

(From Bossip.com)

With news leaking about a “booty text” about hooking up with Chris Brown causing the Saturday late-night fight between him and Rihanna, stars are stepping forward to deny textual activity.

Paris Hilton shot down a report that she was “all over” Chris at a party, telling Radaronline.com: “I said hello and that was it. I love Rihanna, and that never happened.”

Leona Lewis also denies anything happened after they chatted at a party on Saturday.

Leona’s record label spokesperson tells E! News that she was at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party with her family and boyfriend and had nothing to do with any fight between Chris and Rihanna. And any allegations that the pair flirted at Clive’s party are “completely false.”

So there.

Also doing the “I did not have text” dance is singer and actress Keisha Chanté.

“She was nowhere near Rihanna or Chris Brown,” her manager told E! “She had nothing to do with any of that.”

Check out our story on Keshia Chante who was recently selected to play Aaliyah.

According to police reports, Rihanna claims that Chris has hit her in the past and she referred to it as an ongoing and escalating abusive relationship.

When Rihanna first spoke to LAPD she refused to tell them what started the argument that night. We’ve now learned that it was the result of another woman sending Chris a text message about meeting up later on in the night.

During the argument, according to the police report, she ordered him to drive her home and “faked a call” to someone, saying things like, “He’s dropping me off. Make sure the cops are there,” reports TMZ. This enraged Chris.

He then said something to the effect of “You are really fu**ed up now. I’m going to kill you.” That’s when Chris allegedly began his violent attack with his fists.

At some point during the attack Rihanna took the car keys out of the ignition and threw them outside. He reportedly went outside to look for them, and returned back to the car and allegedly choked her. That’s when she lost consciousness and a witness called 911.

Based on Rihanna’s statement and her injuries Chris will definitely face a felony domestic battery charge, but it’s unclear at this time whether or not that’s the only charge he’ll get because evidence that he made criminal threats against Rihanna is kind of thin.

UPDATE: Investigators want another go at singer Chris Brown to seal tight the case they’re building against him for what sources say was a brutal beatdown of pop princess Rihanna.

Cops are due to reinterview Rihanna and Chris Brown soon, a music industry source said Wednesday, and cops should have the case in the hands of the Los Angeles district attorney as soon as next week.

Rihanna, who remains holed up in the L.A. area, has canceled shows in Malaysia and Indonesia to cooperate with investigators. She is surrounded by her closest friends, including longtime pal and assistant Melissa Forde, sources said.

Friends of Brown are also rallying around him, issuing what seemed the first indications of remorse from the 19-year-old “Run It!” singer.

“Chris is all right. He’s a good kid. He feels very bad that something like this happened,” friend and stylist Michael (Mike B) Barnett told People.com.

Brown, 19, is free on $50,000 bail after his arrest on one felony count of making criminal threats. The district attorney’s office asked Tuesday for further investigation before it decides whether to pursue the case and possibly add charges.

“You can tell everybody that Chris really feels bad about the whole situation, about it coming out the way that it happened, the way he went about it, the way she went about it,” another friend told People. “It’s just a wack situation.”

Check out the video of Chris and Rihanna right before the altercation.

UPDATE: Rihanna’s friends say that they were worried about her back in December:

Brown – who is currently being investigated by Los Angeles county prosecutors after Rihanna allegedly accused him of assaulting her the night before the Grammys – always had a “volatile” relationship with the singer, an insider tells Us. (Us Mag)

A Rihanna confidant adds that bruises were clearly visible on the singer’s neck in early December.

Alarmed, “I asked is everything was OK with her and Chris,” says the pal. “She told me, ‘We broke up again.’ I didn’t pursue the issue further.”

UPDATE: Chris Browns’ stepfather Donelle Hawkins, is speaking out on his behalf and wants to set the record straight on his “abusive” past:

When asked by Access Hollywood if he believed Brown hurt Rihanna, Donnelle Hawkins says, “I wouldn’t be surprised.”

“He (Chris) has to take responsibility for his own actions.” Hawkins add. Hawkins goes on to say the abuse claims of hitting Chris’ mother are untrue.

“There was a lot of arguing between his mom and I,” he says. “I never raised a hand at his mom.”

“We [Brown’s mother and I] argued frequently,” Hawkins continued. “As far as physical abuse, there was no physical abuse.

“I spanked Chris one time,” he says. “I became the bad guy. Chris was really mad at his mom for leaving his dad, so I became the scapegoat,” Hawkins goes on. “No matter how much I tried to be a father figure, nothing worked.”

UPDATE: According to CNN, The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office asked police to do more investigative work before a decision is made on whether more charges will be filed in the domestic violence case against singer Chris Brown, according to a spokeswoman for the DA. The LAPD’s chief investigator in case, Detective Deshon Andrews, told CNN he hand-carried his findings to the district attorney Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors looked at the files and then asked Andrews for “an additional investigation,” DA spokeswoman Jane Robinson said.

Andrews said that to keep photos and documents from leaking to the media, he has kept the case file closely guarded and allowed no copies of the material to be made.

Police have refused media requests to hear the 911 call that led to their investigation early Sunday, but Andrews said it mostly recorded the sound of “a screaming woman.”

UPDATE: Bossip.com is reporting that Rihanna started the fight on Sunday. Apparently Rihanna’s rage stemmed from Chris’ questionable fidelity in the last few months.

According to a source, They were in the car leaving the Clive Davis party. While Chris was driving, he got a phone call from a young lady. Our source tells us that Rihanna knew that Chris had been messing around with this particular girl and she has, as of late, been the reason for many of their heated arguments. Rihanna got a glimpse of the phone, saw the name and number and immediately recognized who it was. She went ballistic and began to “beat the sh*t” out of Chris (while driving). She was so uncontrollable, that Chris began to fight back in self defense, which ensued the fight.

That is still no excuse to beat up a woman!!!

If you think you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who might be read our story on how to break free.

UPDATE: According to online reports, 20-year-old singer Rihanna is now out of the hospital.

Rihanna’s reps say her upcoming 21st birthday bash on Feb. 20 in NY is canceled. And a Malaysian concert is also scrapped as well as appearances at the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend in Phoenix.

In other news, Brown’s mom, who has friends in Atlanta, is already defending her son and telling what she knows about prior incidents involving the couple.

Check out Rihanna’s troubled past — the singer talks about how her father’s drug abuse and parents’ marital woes effected her.

Update: Chris Brown spoke with Tyra Banks a year ago about domestic violence. Check out the video.

Read about Rihanna’s troubled past here.

Update: According to TMZ, law enforcement sources have now gotten specific about the extent of Rihanna’s injuries. Police took pictures of Rihanna’s injuries and they are “horrific.”

The photos show major contusions on both sides of the singer’s face — there is serious swelling and bruising. Her lip is split and her nose bloody. They have now confirmed there are bite marks on one of her arms and on several fingers.

Rihanna claims Brown struck her with his fists and that’s what did the damage. There was no object used in the alleged attack.

Rihanna refused treatment at the scene, but before she left cops took photos. We’re told the photos alone are “devastating proof of abuse.”

Update: TMZ has retracted their story that Chris Brown was hit with a deadly weapon assault charge. Law enforcement sources tell us even though the police report in the Chris Brown arrest refers to assault with a deadly weapon, there was no weapon involved in the alleged attack.

UPDATE: TMZ has confirmed Rihanna is the named alleged victim in the Chris Brown case and the allegation is that she was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement sources tell us the crime report calls the incident assault with a deadly weapon — we do not yet know the nature of the weapon.

The crime report gives the victim’s name as Robyn Fenty — that’s Rihanna’s real name.

GALLERY: Chris Brown & Rihanna In Love

(From hollyscoop.com)

UPDATE:The LAPD just named Rihanna the victim in the Chris Brown assault case. The couple was seen getting into a car together late last nightThey got into an argument on North June Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Chris Brown stopped the car, the two got out, and the argument escalated, according to police. A witness called 911 and Chris left the scene before LAPD arrived.

Brown turned himself into the Sheriffs Department at 6:30PM EST accompanied by his attorney Mark Geragos and Geragos’ investigator, Scott Ross. He is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

“He turned himself in around 7 p.m. to one of our stations and is being interviewed by detectives now,” Officer Karen Smith confirmed to People.

The pair drove into a parking lot behind the police station on Venice Boulevard just east of La Brea Avenue in a black Cadillac Escalade. They entered through a back door where a posted sign read “authorized personnel only.” Police are expected to release a statement later this evening

Both Brown and Rihanna canceled their performances at tonight’s Grammy Awards.

UPDATE:

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Chris made bail and was released at 8:35PM. He is due in court on March 5.

From MTV.com News

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to MTV News late Sunday (February 8, 2009) that Chris Brown is in custody at the Wilshire Police Station, in connection with an alleged domestic violence felony battery report. The singer voluntarily turned himself in to be questioned. He had not been arrested or charged over the incident at press time, according to an information officer, who declined to identify the injured party in the alleged assault.

According to The Associated Press, the LAPD said in a release that the 19-year-old R&B singer and an unidentified woman were in a vehicle in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Sunday when they began arguing.

The Los Angeles Times reported late Sunday that “sources familiar with the investigation” said the victim in the attack was singer Rihanna, although that information was unconfirmed at press time.

To read the entire article click here.

Watch the video report of the incident here.

From AP

Chris Brown is under investigation for alleged domestic violence felony battery related to an alleged attack on a woman in a car who sustained what police call “visible injuries.” Police say Brown and the woman were in a vehicle in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles when, following an argument, the woman was allegedly injured, naming Brown as her attacker. When police arrived, they only found the woman; Brown had left. The Associated Press reported Sunday afternoon that police were still looking for the male R&B star.

Police say they received a 911 call related to the incident which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The LAPD is investigating the incident.

Coincidentally, Rihanna cancelled her appearance at the Grammy’s after sustaining a bruised face in what sources called a car accident. Sources at the Grammys tell “The Insider“ that Rihanna’s face is slightly bruised and no announcement has been made as to who will be taking her place on stage. “We have just been informed that Rihanna will not be attending tonight’s 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards. We’re sorry she is unable to join us this evening,” The Recording Academy’s statement reads.

We recently reported that Chris and Rihanna had broken up. Click here.

Here’s some pics of Rihanna and Chris in happier times.

Gallery: Is Rihanna Pissed At Chris? Click here.

If you have been a victim of domestic violence or know someone who has click here to find out how to get help.

Do you think Chris Brown is violent? In an August 2007 interview with GIANT magazine, the young R&B star talks about witnessing domestic violence in his childhood home. Read more here.

