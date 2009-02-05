How To Get Your Body Bikini Ready

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

It’s not to early to start getting your body ready for bikini season. The folks at shape.com has a five- month workout plan that will help you drop weight and firm up gradually, so you’re more likely to stick with it and maintain your new healthy habits for the long term. With monthly strength and cardio workouts, strategies to help you eat smarter, and motivational tips, our program gives you everything you need to make long-lasting changes.

