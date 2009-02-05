Are You In A Beauty Rut?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

There’s nothing wrong with knowing what looks good on you and which products suit your needs-but these are clear signs you could use a little bit of new beauty inspiration.

1. If you occasionally experiment with a new lipstick, it’s only because it’s a delightful shade known as Gift With Purchase.

2. One out of three skin-care products in your bathroom is a formula you discovered in junior high. (Here’s lookin’ at you, St. Ives Apricot Scrub, Dove soap and Olay Oil-Free Beauty Fluid.) Swap out an old standby with the sweet-yet sophisticated-Kiehl’s Grapefruit Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub. It’ll help you slough off dead skin and kick your old shower habits.

3. When people say you remind them of the curly-haired girl from 90210, you know they’re not referring to the new 90210.

4. The morning you apply mauve eyeshadow instead of taupe, it takes your dog several seconds to recognize you (and/or your boyfriend actually notices that something’s different). If testing out a new eye makeup seems scary, start small: Nars eyeshadow palettes come with both flattering brights and hard-to-screw-up neutrals.

