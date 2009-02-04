Buena Beach: Episode 12 When Mario Met Veronica

Created by Diane Brown, Buena Beach is an online soap opera, giving up all the juicy details of some of the hottest guys and gals of Buena Beach, a small town in Southern California. Check back everyday for a new episode here on HelloBeautiful.com.

Mario

Sometimes, I really wish Danny would just shut up. This meeting is absolutely unnecessary. He has me here forty-five minutes earlier than I’m supposed to be just to tell me how to train someone? Give me a break.

He keeps going on about making sure I articulate our mission and vision. Whatever. This chick’s gonna get the same spiel I give to every new Coordinator who walks through that door – work your ass off and watch your back.

“And, Mario. I just want to apologize for accusing you of…of… Of having relations with Jennifer. That was wrong of me, and unwarranted.”

Completely unwarranted. Not that I wouldn’t want to get a piece of Jen. If she weren’t so young, can’t say I wouldn’t try. “Don’t worry about it, Danny. I know you were a little out of it.”

“Well, alright then.” He pushes the speaker button on his phone and punches in a few numbers. “Diane, could you send Veronica in, please.”

As I’m collecting my papers, Danny leans in and gives me his authoritative eyes. “And, let me remind you about our no fraternizing policy.”

What the heck? Why is he bringing…? Wait. Could he possibly have learned about Sandy and me? I don’t know what this guy’s implying, but…

But, then it becomes evident as Veronica enters Danny’s office. She’s gorgeous. Beautiful.

Sandy’s gonna have a fit.

“Veronica, I’d like to introduce you to Mario. He’ll be showing you the ropes over the next few days. He’s your go-to guy if you have any questions, and he’s also second-in-command.”

“How do you do?” I ask, rising to shake her hand.

“Nice to meet you,” she tells me.

Picking up my papers, I have her follow me to my desk. Sandy certainly isn’t in yet because she hasn’t started blowing me up with text messages about the new Coordinator. I do a missed call, however, from the mayor. “Uh, Veronica. Could you excuse me for a second?” I ask as she takes a seat on one of my chairs.

I’m able to escape to the staff lounge. The reception isn’t great here, but Chris hasn’t arrived yet with coffee so I’m likely to avoid any company.

“Mayor Certig’s office.”

“Julie, it’s Mario. Go ahead and put me through.”

Five seconds later, she’s on. “Mario. How are you? You’re certainly difficult to get a hold of this morning.”

“I was in a meeting with the so-called boss. How are things with you, Hanan?”

“Couldn’t be better, sweetie. Couldn’t be better. Anyway. I’m calling because my office never heard back from you about the cocktail reception. The RSVP date was yesterday.”

“I’m sorry?” Invitation?

I can hear the mayor sighing on the other end. “Don’t tell me – you didn’t get it? Oh, I am so sorry, Mario. Some incompetent staff of mine no doubt sent it to the wrong address. I’ll interoffice you another one, but it’s next week. Tuesday.”

Just the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. “Of course, Hanan. It’d be a pleasure.”

“And please, please bring that lovely wife of yours. I’d love to meet her.”

Wife? How does the mayor know about…? “Oh. Yeah. Of course.”

“And I’ll be in touch soon enough about that little issue we were discussing last week. No worries, alright?”

Christian comes in, toting three boxes of coffee just as I’m wrapping my conversation. “Sure, sure. Alright. Talk to you soon.” Ending my call, I turn around to face Chris. “What’s up, man?”

“Not a lot, dude. Just chillin’.” As usual, Chris is dressed for mediocrity, in jeans and some rap artist’s brand polo shirt. Sneakers. It’s no secret that he’s just here to collect his paycheck and benefits, that his heart is all wrapped up in his little restaurant. That’s nice, I suppose…although he’ll never make any real money.

“What do we got today?”

He hands me a cup. “A new Viennese blend we just launched and Hazelnut.”

That’ll work. Just glad he stopped bringing in that decaf crap. Although his ambitions are nothing like mine, Christian’s about the only guy I trust around here. I came this close to telling him about Sandy a few weeks ago when we went out after a meeting and had a few beers. Thank goodness the sane side of me kicked in just before he tried to treat me to my fifth Hefewiezen. One more drink and I likely would have spilled my guts about how much of a maniac Sandy is in the…well, the bedroom, the bathroom, the breakroom, her desk, my cubicle, Danny’s office, the lobby…even Chris’ desk a couple of times.

That surely would have been a mistake. He’s a do-gooder. Clean as a whistle. He’d keep his mouth shut, but I know he’d never look at me the same. Honestly, I don’t give a damn about 99% of the world. But there are those few 2 or 3 rare folks in my life for whom I’ve developed a certain respect. Chris, despite his lack of style, is one of them.

“So, did you meet Veronica yet?”

“Who?”

“Oh, uh…she’s the new Coordinator.”

“Word? How’d Danny hire someone already? I guess he found a way to get around the hiring freeze.”

“I guess. Well, hey. Come on, let me introduce you,” I tell him, topping off my coffee with two packets of sugar. Then, my phone vibrates and I pull it from my pocket to find I have a text message from Sandy. “Uhh, Chris. Why don’t you go ahead and introduce yourself to her. Tell her what you do and all. She’s at my desk – I’ll catch up with you all in just a minute.”

As soon as he exits, I open the message, the contents of which I can already guess.

It reads: M, WTF? hooz that skinee beeyatch at ur desk? Y is she at ur desk? where r u?

And then, another message: get ur ass over here now? is she the new calvin? wut is danny thinkin? do u hav 2 train her?

And: where r u?????

Damn. I should’ve never encouraged that girl to sign up for unlimited texting.

