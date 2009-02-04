Quick and Easy Two-Ingredient Biscuit

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Did you know that you can make homemade biscuits from scratch with only two ingredients? And no, they don’t involve Bisquick.

Two-Ingredient Biscuits

From All Recipes

Makes 1 dozen biscuits

3 cups self-rising flour

1.5 cups buttermilk or regular milk

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

4 tablespoons butter, melted, optional

Heat the oven to 450°F. Lightly grease a round cake pan.

Mix the flour with the milk, adding a tablespoon of sugar if you want to. Drop by large tablespoonfuls into the greased cake pan, packing each drop biscuit close together. Pour the melted butter over top, if using.

Bake for about 20 minutes, or tops lightly browned. Do not overbake; the bottoms will get crusty and hard.

Alternate method: Pat out the dough instead of dropping into pan. Dust with flour and cut out rounds with a biscuit cutter

Also On HelloBeautiful: