The Best Places To Date (And Dump) Your Man

Finding a great place to go on a date can sometimes be tough, but finding the right place to break up with someone (that isn’t your house) is even tougher. However, Zagat, the folks behind the restaurant guide most New Yorkers and Los Angeles residents live by, has compiled the perfect list of places to take your new mate, followed by a list of spots to dump them in when the relationship goes stale.

It may sound crass, but any good dumper knows that you get the least flack when you do it in some sort of public place – that is, if you’re dating someone with enough pride to save face by not making a complete scene when you let them go. However, what about letting them off the hook slowly? The new Zagat guide has a category for that, which is by far my favorite:

DIVE BARS Because you’re past the point of trying to impress

I guess if you take someone to enough crappy places, they’ll eventually move on to someone who’ll wine and dine them. Doesn’t sound like a bad bargain to me, but it’s probably in one’s best interest to just nip the whole thing in the bud.

Unfortunately the guide is only available for New York and Los Angeles restaurants and social areas, but hey – who says you can’t travel to a big city, THEN let someone go? They already have a round-trip ticket (hopefully) and, if they’re lucky, they can pick up a rebound fling during the vaca. Everyone wins!

