UPDATE: Seymour’s Wife Attacked Wrong Woman

We told you last week about NFL’s Richard Seymour’s wife, getting arrested and charged with lynching two women she suspected her husband of creeping with. Well a friend of one of the women who was attacked reached out to MediaTakeOut.com – claiming that neither woman attacked was having ANY relationship with NFLer Richard Seymour.

Here’s what the friend told MediaTakeOut.com:

My friends were the two victims and they were not Richards Mistresses. They were invited to the party by a childhood friend of Tanya’s and an altercation broke out for which they are still unsure of the reason why it began.

These are young ladies lives, one a hairstylist and one a graduate of Brown University, both with loving families who just want to get through this … They are two young women who were jumped by over 20 people led by Tanya Seymour and her friends and they just want their story to be heard in court.

Talk about DRAMA!!!

