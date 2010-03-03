“He Can Get It” Wednesdays: Rafael

You’ve got questions? He’s got answers! Need advice?

Send your questions to Terrance: girlworkonyou@aol.com

Hello Ladies!

Yes, it’s Wednesday and you know what that mean! It’s “He Can Get It” Wednesday.

Today’s model is 24-year old Dominican papi, Rafael. He currently resides between New York and Miami. Damn, he is on two coasts!

Rafael is currently in College for Physical Therapy/ Health and Wellness/ and Theater. Yes, ladies, he can physically work you over and then hit the stage or screen to be ready for his close-up.

“He Can Get It” Wednesdays: David

Rafael started modeling when he was 18-years old. He was spotted by the fashion show recruit at school. They liked his look and decided to use him for the school’s fashion show and his career took off from there. He likes to read, especially Greek mythology and philosophies. He also loves watching movies. I know you ladies would love to snuggle on the sofa and watch a scary movie with Rafael.

Without futher adieu, I present to you “He Can Get It” Wednesday’s model: Rafael.