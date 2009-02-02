Does Being In Love Make Sex Better?

[From The Frisky]

I had a rather unique sexual experience recently. My boyfriend and I were making love and I was overcome with so much emotion that I began crying. At first, he didn’t notice because we were going doggie style, but once I started sobbing and heaving he knew exactly what was happening. Like any guy, he thought I was crying because I was in pain. But I was just so happy to be with him that I was overcome by the love we share. Now emotions aside, I do have to say that we weren’t having spectacular sex. It was just satisfactory.

I don’t really believe that sex gets better when you’re in love. I think that we’re just more forgiving because we love him and don’t want to hurt his feelings. I had extremely amazing oral sex before I even experienced great sex. A friend of mine would visit me just so he could go down on me. I guess I was his special crave. So needless to say, that guy spoiled me for any future partner.

My current guy is just average when it comes to cunnilingus, so it’s really not a necessity for me anymore. I don’t ask for it, and when he gives it I try to enjoy it.

I think bringing this up would hurt his ego and make him timid about sex in general. I’d rather have a few minutes of meh sex than for him to doubt himself for the rest of his life…

Do you think sex gets better when you’re in love? Read the rest of the article here and let us know!

Also On HelloBeautiful: