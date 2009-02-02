10 Ways To Make Money

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We can all use some extra money in this weak economy. The economy has the attention of most households, and making extra money has become a part of everyday conversation. Here are some ideas to generate extra income.

(From essence.com)

Sell Your Stuff Via the Web

One of the easiest ways to stack extra dough is by having an online yard sale. Post ads on eBay, Craigslist or your local online newspaper.

Prepare For Rainy Days

Don’t get caught in a downpour; set up an emergency fund. And Sign up for automatic payroll deduction. For example, you can have $25 deposited into your savings account per pay period. Find coupons for everything from groceries to electronics at Coupons.com and Retailmenot.com.

Limit Trips to the ATM

Costly ATM charges can amount to hundreds of dollars each month. Try limiting your withdrawals to once a week.

For more tips go here.

Also On HelloBeautiful: