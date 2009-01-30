Are Shotgun Weddings Cool Now?

More and more bridal companies are making dresses specially for pregnant women. This might have a lot to do with the recent rise in shotgun weddings in the UK. Says Daily Mail,

Last year, an estimated 20,000 brides in Britain were pregnant on their wedding day, accounting for 10 per cent of all first-time brides under the age of 45. And if soaring sales at maternity bridal boutiques are anything to go by, more pregnant women than ever are opting to wear a traditional white dress.

What’s this about? Is it a generational thing? Is it a regional thing? Or maybe society as a whole has just become more accepting of pregnant brides-to-be. Expectantbrides.com is even devoted to the pregnant bride.

What do you think?

