Unexpected New Uses For Bathroom Items

Don’t flush away all your toiletries, here are some new ways to use things that are always in your medicine cabinet.
From Real Simple Magazine
Baby Oil
* Remove latex paint from skin. Pour a generous amount of baby oil on a cotton ball and scrub.
* Untangle a necklace chain. Massage a dab of oil onto the tangled area, then use a straight pin to carefully pull apart the knot.
* Peel off bandages. Avoid involuntary hair removal — and extra agony — by rubbing baby oil over and around the sticky parts of an adhesive bandage before pulling it off.
* Slip off a stuck ring. Massage oil onto your finger and rotate the ring until you can slide it off. (This trick works to get body parts out of a number of sticky situations.)
For more ideas go here.