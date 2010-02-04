Fantasia: “I Couldn’t Afford To Buy A Pizza”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you missed Fantasia’s appearance on Wednesday’s “Oprah,” the singer sat down with the queen of daytime TV and discussed her family and financial woes.

Fantasia says she started feeling the pressure as sole breadwinner for her family. Her financial problems—including almost losing her home—made headlines. Fantasia gained 30 pounds, and her reputation took a hit when she missed numerous performances of The Color Purple. “I was on Broadway for a year,” she says. “Toward the end, I kind of lost control. Everything was going down the drain.”

