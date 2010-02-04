Fantasia: “I Couldn’t Afford To Buy A Pizza”

If you missed Fantasia’s appearance on Wednesday’s “Oprah,” the singer sat down with the queen of daytime TV and discussed her family and financial woes.
Fantasia says she started feeling the pressure as sole breadwinner for her family. Her financial problems—including almost losing her home—made headlines. Fantasia gained 30 pounds, and her reputation took a hit when she missed numerous performances of The Color Purple. “I was on Broadway for a year,” she says. “Toward the end, I kind of lost control. Everything was going down the drain.”
Watch the video:
