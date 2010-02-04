LisaRaye To Viv: “Take Those Secrets To The Grave”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Actress and former First lady of Turks & Caicos, LisaRaye recently sat down with sandrarose.com and spoke candidly about her ex-husband, former Premier of Turks & Caicos, Michael Misick:

Had my husband… sat down and communicated with me, and said to me ‘this is what’s going on. I don’t know how I got myself into this mess. I need your help, I need your support. Can you help me figure it out’… With my swagger? Because I was married. We were one. So you supposed to be the ride or die.. as the wife, yes, you hear some mess about rape… and it happened in the house… she was a young girl. I’m thinking about my daughter. As your wife, yes, I’m pissed at you! Give me that!

LisaRaye also discussed her daughter’s schooling in Europe and why she didn’t pay her tuition after Misick pulled his support. She talked about the drama with Vivica A. Fox who was in her wedding:

When you’re friends with someone there’s stories that you share that I believe that you keep between the two of you no matter what happen. That’s your friend and you’re supposed to go down to the grave with those stories.

LisaRaye: “I’m No Cougar Like Vivica Fox”