5 Healthy Daily Habits

[From Glam.com]

Very often, the word “habit” has a negative connotation, conjuring up images of cigarettes, doughnuts, nail biting, or whatever your vice may be. Yes, a habit is a hard thing to break, but it’s just as easy to start so why not start a few good ones. Incorporating positive habits into your daily routine can enhance all areas of your life, leaving you happy and healthy in mind, body, and spirit.

1. Stretch

It’s truly amazing what just a little bit of stretching can do. It can be done at any time of the day, almost anywhere, and will leave you feeling fresh and renewed. Stretching gets the blood circulating and can relieve sore muscles and tight areas. Whether you wake up feeling stiff, spend too long at your desk, or just need to wind down before bed, take the time to stretch those achy muscles. Even better, try a yoga class where stretching becomes art and a teacher can instruct you on which poses will work best to relieve your ailments. Click here to find a yoga studio near you.

2. Eat Well

While it may be tempting to grab that bag of chips or simply pop something in the microwave, do your body a favor and resist the urge. Try eating fresh, whole, organic foods instead. Filling your body with whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains will improve your health and give you the energy you need to make it through your busy day.

3. Meditate

Even if it’s only for five minuets a day, take time out to meditate. Close your eyes, clear your mind, and focus on your breathing. This simple act can make a big difference in your day. Meditation decreases stress levels, lowers blood pressure, and has an overall healing affect on both the mind and body. If you’ve been experiencing pain try focusing on the problem area during your meditation; this increases blood flow, sending more oxygen and nutrients to heal the body. Meditation also brings you to the present and allows you to connect with your inner self.

What are some other tips? Click here to find out!

Also On HelloBeautiful: