Michelle Obama Gets Waxed

Just one week after the historic inauguration of President Barack Obama, Madame Tussauds Washington D.C. today announced that it will unveil a wax figure of First Lady Michelle Obama in March.

Studio artists at Merlin Studios in London have been busy studying hundreds of photos and watching hours of video footage to create Mrs. Obama’s figure. The clay head mold represents a crucial step in the up to six month-long figure creation process, which is incredibly intricate. Artists insert each strand of hair individually; creating just the head of the wax figure can take up to five weeks alone. Materials such as red silk are used to create the veins on the eyeballs and it can take technicians almost four days to make a set of teeth.

Michelle Obama will be the third First Lady to be immortalized in wax by Madame Tussauds Washington D.C., joining Jacqueline Kennedy and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Michelle’s figure will join her husband’s President Barack Obama’s figure, which was unveiled in February 2008 at Madame Tussauds Washington D.C., in the attraction’s replica of the Oval Office.

