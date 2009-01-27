Sasha And Malia Are Invited To Hogwarts

Like every kid (or so it seems), the Obama girls are huge Harry Potter fans. So what do they get, now that they’re the First Daughters of the Big Guy? A tour of Hogwarts – led by Harry himself!

[From People]

Describing President Barack Obama as “everything the rest of the world liked about America and now likes again,” Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe offered to show the first daughters around Hogwarts.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to issue a public invitation to the Obamas that if their daughters would like a private tour of the Harry Potter set, I would be honored to be their personal tour guide,” Radcliffe told The Daily Beast.

Radcliffe, who will soon begin filming the final installment in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, said he was “so proud and happy” for America, calling Obama “both Martin Luther King and JFK.” Added the actor, “He is a symbol of progress which is what we dig about this country. What you love about England is all the old buildings and such. The traditions. I love that, too. But this is what we want from you.”