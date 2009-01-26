Reduce Dementia By Drinking Coffee!

[From BlackDoctor.org]

Coffee in the morning keeps everyone awake and energized for the workday or for errands to be ran. Who knew that coffee can also moderately reduce the risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in the elderly. Maybe you could “put a little Folgers in your cup” for your health.

Researchers in Finland and Sweden examined the records of 1,409 people whose coffee drinking habits had been recorded when they were at midlife.

Those who drank three to five cups of coffee per day in midlife were much less likely to have developed dementia or Alzheimer’s in follow-up checks two decades or more later, the researchers say in the January issue of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Given the large amount of coffee consumption globally, the results might have important implications for the prevention of or delaying the onset of dementia/Alzheimer’s disease,” Miia Kivipelto, a researcher from the University of Kuopio, Finland, and the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, says in a news release. “The finding needs to be confirmed by other studies, but it opens the possibility that dietary interventions could modify the risk of dementia/AD. [And it] might help in the development of new therapies for these diseases.”

