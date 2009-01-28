Hot Or Not? Shen Di + Shifter Faucet

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Save the planet and conserve water with this shifter faucet. Control your water flow by manually shifting the faucet like a car. Reminiscent of a luxury sports car, the design is sleek and minimal.

Hit us up and tell us what you think.

Also On HelloBeautiful: