Janet Cancels Japan Tour Because Of THIS?

The Canadian Press says,

TOKYO – Janet Jackson has postponed her “Rock Witchu” Japan tour next month because of the global financial crisis.

Japan concert organizer Kyodo Yokohama said Monday she would postpone five concerts in Japan scheduled between Feb. 14 and Feb. 22 “due to the impact of economic crisis.” The Grammy-winning singer had planned to perform in Saitama, near Tokyo, as well as in other major cities, including Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka. The events are part of the world tour that started in 2008 – her first in nearly seven years.

The tour will be rescheduled for later this year. New dates are expected to be announced in late March, Yokohama said.

The 42-year-old singer cancelled seven performances in the U.S. in the fall because of a bout of vertigo.