GALLERY: On The Set With Cast Of “Takers”

Chris Brown, Idris Elba, T.I., Michael Ealy and HB beauty Zoe Saldana shine in these screenshots from their upcoming film, “Takers.” We can’t wait!

But word is that it’s been pushed back to a May 14th release date. The project, which was previously titled “Bone Deep,” had been scheduled to arrive next month. “Takers” focuses on a group of criminals who plan a heist at a money depot while looking to shake two detectives hot on their trail.

