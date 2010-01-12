Keyshia Cole’s Sister Lashes Out

The Keyshia Cole drama just keeps on coming…MediaTakeOut.com received an “official” statement from Keyshia Cole’s sister Elite, and from the looks of it she’s not happy that she was cut off.

Here’s what Elite had to say:

Now I cant speak for others I can only speak for myself. I have done Absolutely nothing wrong! I was asked a question by Fans and I Responded with a Truthful and Honest answer! It is K.C’s choice not speak and have no communication with me for her own Personal Issues! I Believe that My Son and My Sister Neffe’s Children should not be Involved.

I have supported My Sister Keyshia in her Career, became her Personal Assistant at one point, love her genuinely, and even Supported her decision on dating Mr.Gibson! Ive Earned and Worked for everything i have received in the last 4years. I Pray someday we will all realize that we are Family and must stick together! Hopefully Keyshia will allow her Biological Family be apart of her New Family, I would Hate to miss out on the joy of her New Addition (Baby Boy Or Girl) After all we’ve been through, were all human, no one is perfect, no family is exempt!

Indeed My Mother Frankie needs Help and I Intend to do everything I can, but i will never Disown nor give up on her just because of the Judgement [sic] of people cold/cruel Hearts. She gave me Life and I Respect her for that.

I Trust, Believe and have Faith in GOD which is why I’m blessed (Appreciative and Grateful) Through all the Challenges that comes my way their is a Lesson Learned, I’m taking notes and ready to take these Challenges Head On. I have not used anyone!!!!!!! Held my own even before the Lights, Camera, Action!

My Mother has done things that any parent would for her children but she does not take care of me under any circumstance (nor anyone else for that matter) My son is well taken care of by me and his father as well. No one owes me anything! I GRIND daily and will continue to do so while still have a Loving, Supportive Adoptive Family By My Side who has been there since birth. When you have PEACE and HAPPINESS within yourself then their is nothing no one can do or say to take that away . …..

No Love Lost……Live to Love Life

ELITE NOEL