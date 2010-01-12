Beyonce: “It’s Time To Recharge My Batteries”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The hardest working female in showbiz is about to take a break and recharge her batteries.

The singer sat down with USA Today to discuss her plans to rest for at least 6 months in 2010. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Beyonce: It’s definitely time to take a break, to recharge my batteries. I’d like to take about six months and not go into the studio. I need to just live life, to be inspired by things again… when I got home, I wrote out a contract with myself. I made a list of everything I want to do that has nothing to do with music. Well, some of it does. But I promised myself that I would not go back on tour or in the studio until I finished these things. …I’m going to do random things. I want to go to restaurants, maybe take a class and see some movies and Broadway shows. I’ll spend more time with Daniel. He’s a wonderful kid, amazing, so smart. And I spoil him, so it’s a lot of work. He’s a 24-hour job. …It will be the hardest thing in the world for me to make myself not do an album and shoot a video and turn it in and say: ‘I’m ready!’ I already have all these melodies and ideas in my head. I have to tell myself: ‘Sit down! Sit down!’

Not that Beyoncé won’t be visible in the coming months, she’s scheduled to erform on the Grammy Awards, on Jan. 31, where she’s up for 10 trophies.

