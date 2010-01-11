NEW VIDEO: Omarion Is “Speedin'”

Since parting ways with Young Money, Omarion created his own imprint StarWorld Entertainment and signed with EMI while re-doing the 1st single “I Get It In”, which at first featured Lil’ Wayne, but he was soon replaced with Gucci Mane.

A video for follow-up track “Hoodie” was released – it paid homage to Michael Jackson and had his mother dancing alongside him – but the official second single is the ballad “Speedin.'” In the video, Omarion leaves the dance moves behind for a pleading performance to his girlfriend who’s left him. This one could be a hit.

VIDEO: Omarion Retells His “Legacy”

Omarion: “No Amber Rose For Me, I Like Class”