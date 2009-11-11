Omarion: “No Amber Rose For Me; I Like Class”

Everyone’s up in arms about Kanye’s rumored on-again/off-again girlfriend Amber Rose. The model has never remained tight-lipped about her stripper past or her bisexuality, and Omarion is the latest to throw his two cents in on the matter.

Though it was reported that he himself had secretly married a bisexual stripper earlier this year, he laughed off the report as a rumor and claimed he wasn’t even dating.

He told Sister 2 Sister Magazine, “No disrespect, but no Amber Rose for me. Everybody has their past – and don’t get me wrong, I’m not judgmental at all – but I do like a certain amount of class.”

And Omarion wants to set the record straight about his relationship status once and for all: “I’m not married. I’m chilling. At this moment I’m not (dating). I have friends that I converse with, and I have that male-female camaraderie, but there’s no girlfriend at the moment.”

Do you think he’s being judgmental?

