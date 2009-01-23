You Know It’s A Recession When……

…Even the mothereffin GIRL SCOUTS are making cutbacks.

Girl Scout Cookie Season is the time when men and women, young and old, hit up friends’ and coworkers’ daughters for bulk shipments of delicious annual cookies. The organization makes a ton of money because they only sell the cookies once a year, and, perhaps because they are so good, or perhaps because they are so limited, we all still continue buying them even when the prices raise a ridiculous amount each year.

However, this year, the economy has hit even the Scouts, as they will be shortening their cookie supply on a few beloved flavors. Says the Dallas News,

Fewer cookies were packaged into Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs boxes this year, and the Lemon Chalet Crème cookies were resized to compensate for the rising cost of baking staples. No changes were made to other cookies, according to the Girl Scouts of the USA. Alternatives to the changes were to raise cookie prices or use cheaper ingredients – two options that were rejected, said Natalie Martin, marketing director for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

Damn! Looks like we’re gonna have to be extra stingy with our cookie sharing this year.

