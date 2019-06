Sure, he’s getting up there in age and he’s been off the market for years, but Denzel Washington still has a certain charm about him and his real fans will never stop loving him – or seeing him as a sex symbol.

While on the Jay Leno show promoting his latest film “The Book Of Eli,” the late-night talk show host touched on the subject of sex. Here’s what the famous actor had to say:

Denzel: “I’m Too Old To Play Barack”

Will Smith & Denzel To Remake “Uptown Saturday Night”