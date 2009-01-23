Jill Scott Didn’t Think She Could Have Kids

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jill Scott said she didn’t think it was possible for to have kids because she was told she couldn’t conceive, and had given up hope of becoming a mom.

Scott recently opened up to Essence magazine about her pregnancy. Here’s a quick snippet:

What a blessing-a miracle baby! After you got over the shock where did you stand emotionally?

SCOTT: I had to slow down because after I found out, I was supposed to leave for Africa the next day. I called my doctor and talked about what I needed to do, what I couldn’t do and what I could do. I was just trying to take as many precautions and be as knowledgeable as I possibly could. Quite frankly, I was freaked out and everyone was asking me, “What are you going to do?” My agent was distraught, but it wasn’t about anybody else other than me finding out if the baby was going to be okay, so that’s what I did first-slow down.

Is that the sole reason that you chose to prolong the news?

SCOTT: Well, yes, that was a large part of it. Because I’m 36 and considered a high risk for pregnancy, I wanted to make sure that everything was okay. My closest friends and family knew and that was enough for me. Oddly enough, as pregnant as I am, I didn’t have time to enjoy my pregnancy because I was working

in Botswana for four and a half months playing someone else. It was a lot of hard work, and I’m not tripping about it because it was a wonderful opportunity and experience. So right now I’m chillin’- enjoying looking at cribs, mobiles, growing and finding maternity clothes and sleeping (laughs).

