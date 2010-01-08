FANTASY FRIDAY: Cheetah Clutch

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Bring out your inner animal for a casual jean look to a formal black tie event with this Cheetah clutch.

The clutch is made with luxurious hair-on-hide leather with exotic zebra and cheetah prints. It can dress up or down for your every mood. Functionally designed with a magnetic snap closure and inner zipper pocket. The interior is lined in a sexy black velvety fabric and adorned with our signature metal hardware. The clutch fits comfortably under the arm, measures 11” wide, 4.5” tall, 1” deep and easily holds a wallet, keys and a cell phone or blackberry. $149 at tracibags.com

