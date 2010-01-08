FANTASY FRIDAY: Cheetah Clutch

Bring out your inner animal for a casual jean look to a formal black tie event with this Cheetah clutch.
The clutch is made with luxurious hair-on-hide leather with exotic zebra and cheetah prints. It can dress up or down for your every mood. Functionally designed with a magnetic snap closure and inner zipper pocket. The interior is lined in a sexy black velvety fabric and adorned with our signature metal hardware. The clutch fits comfortably under the arm, measures 11” wide, 4.5” tall, 1” deep and easily holds a wallet, keys and a cell phone or blackberry. $149 at tracibags.com
