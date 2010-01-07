NEW SONG: Mariah’s “Up Out My Face” ft Nicki Minaj

CLOSE
Mariah teams up with everyone’s go to girl Nicki Minaj on this just released ‘Up Out My Face” (Remix). Carey’s ‘Angels Advocate’ remix CD hits stores on February 23rd.

Take a listen and tell us what you think:

