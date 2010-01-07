Rihanna Readies Next Single; Can You Guess Which?

Rihanna’s “Rated R” may have not broken any records when it was released, but amidst the slew of so-so tracks was the standout record “Rude Boy.” It was definitely the most instantly likeable of the bunch and could move, quite seamlessly, to mainstream radio.

All Access confirmed today that the song is set to officially go to US radio on February 9th.

If you haven’t heard it yet, hear it below:

