Fantasia Addresses Rumors On 106 & Park

So, Fantasia felt the need to shoot down some rumors on “106 & Park” and provide the truth. But she didn’t touch on the one we really want to know about: Did she or did she not steal a married man and then get dumped by him?

And she wore an awfully convenient shirt – covering up that tat, Tasia?

VIDEO: “Fantasia For Real” Trailer

She also spoke on her forthcoming reality show, ‘Fantasia For Real,’ set to premiere January 11.

“I felt like everybody was allowed to sit back and watch that stuff, and I’ve always been an open book ever since I was on ‘Idol. I’ve always given the real me. But I kind of wanted everyone to hear it from the horse’s mouth, how things kind of went down, what the truth is, and kind of watch me as I rebuild my dynasty and kind of grow up from some of the things that were hindering me.”