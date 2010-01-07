GALLERY: How To Rock Crazy Couture Looks

We have all seen images of slender models rocking what appear to be the most ridiculous outfits ever, as they strut down the catwalk.

Accordingly, we’ve all questioned our own taste level when the most lauded designers display seemingly unwearable get-ups labeled as couture, that we could never see ourselves wearing. Most couturiers create looks that are fantastical, impractical and overly extravagant (not to mention expensive). But it is possible to incorporate the couture aesthetic into your everyday wardrobe. Its important to remember that couture is different from Ready-To-Wear, and should not be taken literally. Couture shows are the designer’s choice to create art on the runway. Still some of the couture concepts can be made wearable with the right amount of tweaking.

Check out this gallery for some ways to simplify couture looks, making them into wearable outfits:

All of the items in the couture inspired looks can be found at Polyvore.com

Also, check out these photos of supermodel Liya Kebede in a couture spread for ELLE Magazine:

