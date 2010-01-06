J.Lo Feels She Deserved Oscar For Movie Role

Jennifer Lopez recently sat down with Latina magazine and revealed that she thought her role in “El Cantante” alongside husband Marc Anthony could have landed her an Oscar…if anyone had seen it!

“I feel like I had that [Oscar worthy role] in El Cantante, but I don’t even think the academy members saw it. I feel like it’s their responsibility to do that, to see everything that’s out there, everything that could be great. Well, it is a little bit frustrating. It was funny; when the Oscars were on, I had just given birth on the 22nd, and the Oscars, I think, were a day or two later.

“I was sitting there with my twins—I couldn’t have been happier—but I was like, ‘How dope would it have been if I would’ve won the Oscar and been here in my hospital bed accepting the award? Thank you so much! I just want to thank the academy!’ But we joked about it. It’s all good.”