GIRLFIGHT: Ciara Swagger-Jacks Pussycat Doll Melody’s Pose!

Poor Ciara! Can’t the girl go a day without being accused of swagger jacking some other singer?

Pussycat Doll’s Melody Thornton (who is currently working on her solo debut) is calling out Ciara on Twitter, claiming that within her photoshoot for L’Officiel Magazine (see it HERE), she struck a pose very similar to Thorton’s back when she shot the album packaging for “Doll Domination.”

Here are her tweets (the Tweetphoto links she provides are of the photo above):

Ciara Responds To Swagger-Jacking Beyonce

Kelis Shuts Down Rihanna’s “Swagger Jacking” Rumors